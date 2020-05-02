In yet another incident of violence against police personnel on COVID-19 lockdown duty, an assistant sub-inspector of the Punjab Police was dragged on the bonnet of a car after he tried to stop the driver at a checkpoint in Jalandhar on Saturday.

ASI Mulkh Raj was dragged for some distance but escaped unhurt while the car driver, Anmol Mehmi (20) was nabbed by the police and public.

Mehmi was asked to stop at a police check post near Milk Bar chowk but he tried to get away. The ASI was in front of the vehicle and had no choice but to jump on the bonnet to save his life, Jalandhar Police commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said.

A car driver in #Jalandhar, Punjab dragged a police officer on his car’s bonnet when the cop tried to stop the vehicle. #Lockdown3 #LockdownExtended pic.twitter.com/AUbi7iHzSH — Supriya Tripathi 🇮🇳 (@saurabh_supriya) May 2, 2020

DGP Punjab Police, Dinkar Gupta, informed that Mehmi and his father have been arrested and booked under relevant sections including 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC, the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act. They are residents of Nakodar road in Jalandhar.

The DGP, in a tweet, also warned that anyone endangering safety of the people by breaking curfew, running through police checkpoints or manhandling doctors and other frontline workers will face the “music of the law.” He added that Punjab Police has a ‘zero tolerance policy’ against such acts.

Jalandhar based Anmol Mehmi, driver of Ertiga vehicle,which almost ran over ASI Mulkh Raj, arrested& his father Parminder Kumar (car owner),both booked for attempt to murder etc by @cp_jal. Punjab Police has a ‘zero tolerance policy’ against such acts. All advised due caution! — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) May 2, 2020

Earlier last month, a police party on lockdown duty was attacked by a group of people in Punjab’s Patiala district in which an ASI’s hand was chopped off and six other cops injured.

According to the police, a group of four-five ‘Nihangs’ (Sikhs armed with traditional weapons and dressed in loose blue top) were travelling in a vehicle and they were asked to stop at a vegetable market by the Mandi board officials at around 6.15 am, when they were asked as to why they are breaking the lockdown, they started the brawl. The Nihangs fled the scene after the attack.

Following the attack, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Harjeet Singh was rushed to the Rajindra hospital, from where he was referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh.

After a seven-and-a-half hour long surgery, the doctors successfully stitched back the severed wrist of the police official.