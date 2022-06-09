Punjab Congress leaders stage dharna at CM’s residence

With Congress leaders staging a protest outside Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan’s residence, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Thursday, said the Opposition party has been petrified by the CM’s war against corruption.

The protesting Congress leaders claimed that Mann did not meet them despite a confirmed appointment on the issue of law and order situation in the state and the issue of the arrest of former state minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot.

Following this, Congress leaders including Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Bajwa were detained by the Chandigarh Police but released after some time.

Reacting to the protest, Bhagwant Mann said, “I am saddened that the remnants of the Punjab Congress who have come to my house today to protest in favour of their leaders who are facing bribery cases, their support to the looters of Punjab is proof that bribery is in their blood. Does that mean bribery is the right of the Congress?”.

AAP also condemned the Congress party and its leaders for staging a protest at the chief minister’s residence. Addressing a Press conference, AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang lambasted Congress leaders for creating a ruckus inside the CM house.

Refuting the claims of Congress leaders, Kang said that they had not sought time from CM Bhagwant Mann for a meeting and it is highly condemnable for Congress leadership to hold a protest inside the house. Congress leaders are now frightened over the arrest of their corrupt minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot, he added.

“Congress leaders held a protest against the arrest of ‘venal’ leader Dharamsot and it has exposed that they have been shielding their corrupt leaders during their regime for decades. But now the decisive AAP government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will not spare any wrongdoers,” Kang said.

He said the AAP government’s war against corruption and mafia nexus cannot be deterred by these political stunts of Congress.