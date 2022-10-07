Punjab Cong raises concerns over pro-Khalistani activist Amritpal Singh

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday wrote to Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, expressing his concern over the rising activities of pro-Khalistani activist Amritpal Singh, who is seen moving around with armed men in a style akin to slain Sikh militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

He said there is a growing concern among the people across the state over what Amritpal Singh says and what he does, stating further that the way the function at Rode village in Moga district on September 29 was conducted had also added to the concern and confusion among the people.

“Let me clarify that nobody has any problem with his (Amritpal Singh) religious preaching and the way he is trying to baptise Sikh youth. At the same time, the tone and tenor during these ceremonies as also the speeches delivered during such ceremonies does raise a genuine sense of concern among people”, Warring said in the letter.

The Congress leader said the speeches delivered on the occasion were certainly far from what they should be at a religious function.

“The language and the tone and tenor of the speeches made by Amritpal and those accompanying him, is also not exclusively religious. He must clarify what he means by certain statements. Such statements have the potential of misguiding the youth with impressionable minds. And in the current age of social media, the risk is much greater”, said Warring.

“Why I am feeling concerned is the response and comments of the people, mostly youth, on various social media platforms where Amritpal posts his messages and updates about his activities”, added Warring.

He said it must also be verified as to what is the purpose and motive of the organisation, ‘Waris Punjab De’ and how come Amritpal landed out of blue to lead it as he was well settled in Dubai where he spent most of the time after having migrated there.

“Punjab cannot afford yet another era of violence and bloodshed. I don’t want to sound as an alarmist, at the same time, as a responsible Punjabi, I cannot shut my eyes over what I see happening around”, Warring said, demanding preventive and pre-emptive measures so that the situation is not allowed to get out of control.

Meanwhile, micro-blogging site Twitter has withheld the account of Amritpal Singh, the head of the ‘Waris Punjab De.’