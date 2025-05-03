Punjab collects Rs 2,654 cr GST in April

Highlighting the state’s continued upward trajectory in fiscal health, Punjab Finance, Planning, Excise and Taxation Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Saturday announced that the state has registered highest-ever monthly Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection of Rs 2653.77 crore in April this year, reflecting a significant 19.77 per cent increase as compared to the corresponding period last year, and jump of 30.84 percent over March 2025.

Revealing this in a press communiqué issued here, Finance Minister Cheema said that this robust growth underscores the effectiveness of the Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann led Punjab government’s economic policies and the increasing compliance among taxpayers. He said that the gross GST revenue collection for April 2025 marked an increase of Rs 438.07 crore when compared to the gross collection of Rs 2215.70 crore recorded in April 2024, and a substantial increase of Rs 625.63 crore over the gross GST collection of Rs 2028.14 crore in March 2025.

Expressing his satisfaction with this significant achievement, Finance Minister Cheema said that this remarkable surge in GST collection reflected the positive impact of state government’s proactive measures in streamlining tax administration, enhancing compliance, and fostering a conducive business environment.

The Finance Minister further emphasized that this substantial growth in revenue will provide a significant boost to the state’s exchequer, enabling the government to further invest in crucial sectors such as infrastructure development, education, healthcare, and social welfare programs. This increased financial capacity will empower the state to better serve its citizens and accelerate its overall progress, he added.

The Finance Minister also lauded the diligent efforts of the officers and officials of the Taxation department and the cooperation extended by the taxpayers in achieving this milestone. He reiterated the AAP-led state government’s commitment to maintaining a transparent and efficient tax system that promotes economic growth and ensures fair contributions from all stakeholders.