Punjab CM Mann sets ball rolling for SGPC polls

Setting the wheel in motion for the elections to the Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC), Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said here on Wednesday that the process for revision of electoral rolls and registration of new voters would start from 21 October, 2023.

The CM said it would pave the way for holding of the elections thereby ensuring that democratically elected SGPC takes over the reign of Sikh affairs. He regretted that an interim body with a provisional president is running the affairs of the body.

Mann assured that the state government would ensure that the elections for the premier Sikh body are held soon. He said it was unfortunate that the premier organisation of Sikhs has now become a stooge in the hands of its masters.

The CM said unfortunately the decisions of this apex body are pre-scripted by the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) leadership. He said the modern-day masands need to be ousted for which free and fair elections are a must.

He said all the decisions are dictated, decided and delivered by the Badal family. He said that it is unfortunate that the personal interests of those at the helm of affairs in SGPC are harming the interests of the sangat bereft. The wise people will never forgive these ‘culprits for this sin against humanity’.

The elections of the SGPC, which is also known as the Sikh Parliament, are expected to be a big test for the Sukhbir Singh Badal-led SAD which controls the committee’s affairs. Sikhs above 21 years of age are eligible to be enrolled as voters. Those who trim their beard and hair, smoke, or consume tobacco are barred from voting.

Mann’s announcement came almost four months after Gurdwara Elections Chief Commissioner Justice SS Saron on May 25 wrote a letter to the chief secretary, asking the government to prepare the electoral rolls.

Justice Saron had said the process is getting delayed and all deputy commissioners should prepare the list as soon as possible.