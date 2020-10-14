Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, on Wednesday, announced the approval of the state cabinet that paves way for 33% reservation for women at the direct recruitment state in the Punjab Civil Services.

The state cabinet, on Wednesday, approved the Punjab Civil Services (Reservation of Posts for Women) Rules, 2020, to provide reservation to women for direct recruitment to posts in government, as well as recruitment to boards and corporations in Group A, B, C and D posts in a bid to boost women empowerment in the state.

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh shared the information via his Twitter account which said, “Today is a historic day for the women of Punjab as our Council of Ministers has approved 33% reservation for women in Government jobs. I am sure this will go a long way in further empowering our daughters and help in creating a more equitable society.”

This development is also in accordance with the Punjab government’s aim to provide six lakh jobs to the youth over the next two years, of which one lakh would be in the government sector as part of the State Employment Plan 2020-22 under which vacant positions in government departments will be filled in a phased time-bound manner.

Additionally, the state cabinet also approved to increase the quota reserved for promotion to Clerk Cadre from Class IV or Class III, whose pay scale of less than that of the clerk, from the current 15% to 18%.

Captain Amarinder Singh, in August, had pledged “not to rest until the economy of the state is not back on track.” He had also mentioned some of his welfare measures for the people, which include the creation of six lakh jobs for the youth. The six lakh jobs would include one lakh jobs in the government sector alone.

“My government has already helped 13.60 lakh people to get employment/self-employed under the ‘Ghar-Ghar Rozgar’ yojana,” he said while announcing the Virtual Job Mela in September.

“50,000 jobs would be created in the financial year of 2021 and another 50,000 in the financial year of 2022,” he added further.

The cabinet also okayed an amendment to civil secretariat rules.

(With agency inputs)