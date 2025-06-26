Punjab Cabinet approves landmark reforms in land use, services, finance

In a landmark move aimed at promoting industrial growth and administrative efficiency, the Punjab Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, on Thursday approved a series of key decisions, including amendments to the state’s industrial land use policy.

The Cabinet approved significant amendments to the industrial plot conversion policy, allowing industrial plots to be repurposed for hospitals, hotels, industrial parks, and other permissible uses.

A spokesperson for the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said previous conversion policies, introduced in 2008, 2016, and 2021, contained restrictive provisions. Responding to concerns from industrial associations, a committee reviewed these issues and recommended changes applicable to freehold plots. Under the revised policy, a conversion charge of 12.5 per cent of the industrial reserve price will be applicable.

The Cabinet also greenlit a policy to convert leasehold industrial plots and sheds, particularly those managed by PSIEC, into freehold properties. These leasehold properties had complicated transfer conditions that hindered transactions. The new policy is expected to simplify estate management, improve the ease of doing business, reduce litigation, and enhance state revenues.

To ensure timely payment dispute resolutions under the MSME Development Act, 2006, the Cabinet approved amendments to the MSE Facilitation Council Rules – 2021. Previously chaired by Deputy Commissioners, these councils faced delays in enforcing awards. In line with Government of India guidelines, a new mechanism will now allow recovery of awards as arrears of land revenue under the Punjab Land Revenue Act, 1887.

Amendments were also made in the Punjab Water Resources Department’s Junior Engineers (Group-B) Service Rules. While 15 per cent of JE posts are reserved for promotions, only 10 per cent were previously filled from among Junior Draftsmen, Surveyors, and others.

Now, Canal Patwaris and Revenue Clerks possessing the required qualifications (diploma/degree in Civil, Mechanical, or Electrical Engineering) and experience will also be eligible, enabling skilled personnel to grow within the department.

The Cabinet approved the merger of multiple directorates under the Finance Department for greater administrative efficiency and cost savings. Directorates of Small Savings, Banking & Finance, and Lotteries will be consolidated into the Directorate of Small Savings, Banking, and Lotteries. DPED and DFREI will merge to form the Directorate of Public Enterprises and Financial Resources.

Similarly, the Directorates of Treasury & Accounts, Pensions, and NPS will be merged into the Directorate of Treasury & Accounts, Pension, and NPS. This consolidation is projected to save the state approximately ₹2.64 crore annually.

In line with the government of India directives for Centrally Sponsored Schemes, the Cabinet approved the creation of nine new posts for the State SNA Treasury established in Chandigarh. The approved positions include one District Treasury Officer, one Treasury Officer, two Senior Assistants, four Clerks, and one Peon. These appointments aim to facilitate the functioning of the SNA SPARSH system for fund transfers.