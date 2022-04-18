Punjab BJP sends legal notice to Raghav Chaddha

A legal notice demanding a written apology has been sent to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Member of Parliament for Rajya Sabha from Punjab Raghav Chadha for calling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a party of goons.

The notice has been sent by Vice-President, Punjab’s BJP Yuva Morcha Ashok Sareen. In the notice, Chadha has been asked to file a written apology within three days or else civil and a criminal complaints will be filed against him.

Chaddha’s comment came as a response after Delhi’s BJP President Adesh Kumar Gupta had felicitated eight BJYM workers who were arrested for vandalising the property outside the residence of Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Chadha in a press conference on Saturday had called for the bycott of BJP and had said that the party is of goons and hooligans. He had said that it’s time for the people of the country to decide whether they want the country to progress with ‘Kejriwal’s school of politics’ or they want the country to suffer due to BJP’s hooliganism.

Terming his remarks to be derogatory, the notice states that Chaddha’s comments are defamatory to the party. The notice reads that with his comments, Chadha has falsely lowered the reputation of BJP in the minds of the people.