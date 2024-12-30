Punjab bets on Government jobs, skill development to stop brain drain

Responding to Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s clarion call to stop the brain drain and turn the youth into job creators rather than job seekers, Punjab Govt has not just provided around fifty thousand regular jobs in the various departments of the state government but also walked an extra mile to make the state youth skilful, besides, helping them in starting their own ventures.

Underlining the two years and 9 months achievements of the state government, Punjab Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Minister Aman Arora said that as many as 49,949 government jobs have been provided to the youth in the first 33 months of its tenure, which is a record in itself.

Apart from this, 2,65,430 candidates have also been provided assistance to get jobs in the private sector by organizing over 4,725 placement camps in the state.

Punjab Skill Development Mission has given skill training to 64427 candidates through captive employers, Government as well as private skill training agencies in courses like automotive machine operator, fitter, advanced respiratory therapist, desludge operator, warehouse packer, general duty assistant, security guard, courier delivery executive, electrician, beauty therapist, CNC operator, solar panel technician etc followed by employment to 47,821 candidates.

He further informed that 8,56,874 candidates were given career guidance, 23,917 career talks were delivered in school colleges and conducting 1,373 self-employment camps, in which 1,77,049 applicants were given guidance for obtaining sanction for self-employment-loans, to encourage self-employment and entrepreneurship in the state.

Arora informed that a total of 74 cadets of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute, SAS Nagar (Mohali) have been commissioned as officers in Defence Services since the CM Mann led-Punjab Government has come into power.

As many as 64 cadets have joined training academies and 12 cadets are awaiting call up letters. Cadet Armaanpreet Singh of 12th Course AFPI, stood 1st in the All-India Order of Merit and Cadet Keshav Singla secured 15th in the Order of Merit in the NDA -153 course was declassified on October 24 this year.

The Technical Entry Scheme (TES)-52 Course merit list was declassified on November 7, in which Cadet Karman Singh Talwar of 12th Course AFPI, stood 2nd in the All-India Order of Merit.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Government is all set to open a Centre for Training and Employment of Punjab Youth (C-PYTE) camp exclusively for girls at Kanjla in Kapurthala district. This camp will be run entirely by female staff.

Arora said that the state Government took another path breaking decision by establishing an NDA Preparatory Wing at Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute, SAS Nagar in May 2023 for Punjab girls. The Institute has spurred greater representation of Punjab girls in the Defence Services as commissioned officers.

Recently, two Lady Cadets of Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute for Girls, have secured All India Rank 4th and 23rd in the Air Force Academy Merit List respectively.

Six more Lady Cadets have been recommended for commission by the SSBs in the last two months. In 2024-25, the Institute has trained 90 Lady Cadets for NDA exam and SSB training, he added.