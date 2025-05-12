Punjab being remote-controlled by Kejriwal through Sisodia, alleges Manjinder Singh Sirsa

BJP leader and Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday alleged that Punjab is being remote-controlled from Delhi by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal through party leader Manish Sisodia. He urged the Punjab Governor to examine whether a constitutional crisis is unfolding in the state.

Sharing a picture on social media platform X, Sirsa questioned whether AAP’s Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia has the authority to hold official meetings in Punjab Bhawan, which functions under the Punjab Government.

He claimed that such meetings, allegedly led by Delhi leaders, expose the reality of the state’s governance and asserted that Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has surrendered his authority to Kejriwal.

Posting a picture that purportedly shows Sisodia holding a meeting at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh, Sirsa wrote:

“This picture is a blot on Punjab’s sovereignty! Punjab is remote-controlled from Delhi by Arvind Kejriwal through Manish Sisodia. Official meetings at Punjab Bhawan led by Delhi leaders expose the truth—CM Bhagwant Mann has knelt before Kejriwal and surrendered his authority.”

Sirsa further asserted that Punjab has never bowed to a colonial mindset and declared that even the Mughals and the British could not reign over the state.

“Punjabis won’t tolerate Kejriwal-Sisodia either. Mark my words,” he warned.