Punjab: 6 members of a family injured in fire in Jalandhar

Six members of a family were injured after a fire broke out in a house in Avtar Nagar, an official said on Monday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, they said.

The injured have been hospitalised.

“We received information about an explosion-like incident in a house in Jalandhar’s Avtar Nagar, after which we immediately reached the spot. Six people were injured in the incident and have been admitted to the hospital. We are investigating the reason behind the accident. We have called the FSL team,” Aditya, ADCP Jalandhar yold ANI.

Two fire tenders arrived on the scene and were able to extinguish the fire, an official said.

Further information is awaited.