Jalandhar Police bust drug syndicate, seizes 13 kg heroin, illegal arms, luxury cars

In its ongoing crackdown on drugs and arms smuggling, the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police successfully dismantled a narcotics network and recovered a 13 kilograms of heroin, two illegal pistols, six live cartridges, and three luxury cars along with Rs 22,000 drug money.

The breakthrough came with the recent arrest of Shivam Sodhi alias Shiva with five kilograms of heroin. Acting swiftly on the leads generated through his interrogation, the police traced and apprehended his close associate Barinder Singh alias Babbu from Phagwara. The arrest of Babbu led to the seizure of an additional 1 kilogram of heroin, two .32 bore illegal pistols, and live ammunition.

Advertisement

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, in a post on social media platform X, wrote: “Acting swiftly on forward and backward linkages, Jalandhar Commissionerate Police recovers 8 Kg Heroin, 2 illegal pistols, 3 luxury cars following the arrest of Shivam Sodhi @ Shiva with 5 Kg heroin a few days back.”

Advertisement

“The arrested accused’s disclosures led to the arrest of his aide Barinder Singh @ Babbu, from #Phagwara with 1 Kg Heroin, 2 illegal .32 bore pistols, and 6 live cartridges. Total recovery: 13 Kg #Heroin, 2 illegal weapons, 6 live rounds, ₹22,000 drug money & 3 luxury cars.”

DGP Yadav further wrote: “FIR under the NDPS Act has been registered at PS Division No. 8, #Jalandhar. Shivam & Barinder have multiple FIRs already registered against them. @PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to wiping out drug syndicates, seizing illegal arms, and ensuring a #NashaMuktPunjab.”