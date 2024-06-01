Pune Porsche Accident: Accused minor’s mother arrested for swapping blood samples

The Pune Police Crime Branch has arrested the mother of the teen accused of mowing down two people. The mother is accuses of swapping her blood sample in a failed attempt to prove that her son wasn’t drunk when the incident took place.

Earlier, the police said that the minor driver’s blood samples were replaced with that of a woman.

During the investigation, Pune Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said, it was revealed that the teenager’s blood samples were replaced with those of his mother.

Two IT professionals were killed.on the spot in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar after the teenager’s luxury car hit their two-wheeler from behind.

At the time of the incident, the minor driver was drunk but efforts were made by his family to prove that he was not drunk.

Before this, another attempt was made to establish that the car was being driven by their family driver.

However, the driver, after initially claiming that he was behind the wheels at the time of the accident, admitted that he was pressured into giving the false statement by the teen’s family.

The police had arrested the teen’s grandfather for wrongful confinement of the driver. His father was arrested after the accident and sent to judicial custody.

The case came to limelight after the accused minor was granted bail within hours of the accident on a condition of writing an essay on the accidents among others.

This triggered a massive public outrage, following which his bail was cancelled and he was sent to juvenile home.

Allegations were made against some of the ruling government leaders in Maharashtra that they tried to protect the minor.