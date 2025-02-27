Pune bus depot rape: Accused still at large, Police announce Rs 1 lakh reward; NCP-SCP stages protest

Pune Police have intensified its search for the prime accused in the horrific rape case that took place inside a parked bus at the Swargate Bus Stand early Tuesday.

Despite extensive efforts, the accused, Dattatray Ramdas Gade remains at large, prompting police to announce a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for any information leading to his arrest.

A 26-year-old domestic worker, who was heading home to Satara’s Phaltan, was allegedly raped inside a stationary Maharashtra state transport bus at the busy Swargate bus station, about 100 metres away from a police station, in Pune on Tuesday morning.

On Thursday morning, Pune City Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar and Joint CP Ranjan Kumar Sharma visited the Swargate police station to oversee the ongoing investigation.

With pressure growing on the police, the search operations to nab the accused have been extended, with several teams dispatched to other districts.

According to Pune city police, 13 teams are on the ground to nab him – 8 teams of the Crime Branch unit and 5 teams of the Swargate Police station are searching for the accused. Teams have also been sent out of the district.

Smartana Patil, Pune DCP Zone II, said that the accused was wearing a face mask, which made his identification through CCTV challenging. Patil said that the family members of the accused were being questioned, and he will be behind bars soon.

“A total of 13 teams are on the ground to nab the accused. Investigation is underway. Teams have also been sent to the bus stand, railway stations, and other nearby locations. We are interrogating his family and the people who were contacted by the accused. The accused’s brother was questioned yesterday and today; we will question his family,” she said.

“A cash reward of Rs 1 lakh has been announced for the one who catches the accused…Since the accused had a mask on, it was not easy to recognise his face through CCTVs…We will soon arrest the accused,” added Patil.

Meanwhile, leaders and workers of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP-SCP staged a protest outside the Swargate police station, demanding swift justice and accountability from the authorities.