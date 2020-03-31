Amid COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, hiding travel history and contact history with the COVID-19 positive cases has further endangered the lives of people.

In this regard, Pulwama District Magistrate has issued a final warning to the people who have not disclosed their travel history or contact history with any COVID-19 positive case.

DM emphasized that any such case will be dealt as per relevant laws and district police would initiate immediate action against such people. He added that no case of self reporting or voluntary disclosure of self reporting will be entertained after 8 p.m. of March 30.

The District Magistrate has been appealing people to shun irrational fear associated with disclosing of their travel or contact history with any COVID-19 positive person and cooperate with the authorities.

He urged the persons with any travel history to self report at established COVID-19 control room, on contact numbers 01933-240412 and 01933-240912, set up in CMO office.

Moreover, such persons can also contact Help Desk set up at CMO Office, Pulwama, Dr. Nuzhat on 7006130677and Uzma Bashir on 9419297323.

Similarly people can also contact Help Desk established at PHCA Awantipora, Dr Jaweed Mehmood on 9906785983 and Gh Hassan Magray on 8803948011 or can directly report on

https://pulwama.gov.in/notice/voluntary-report-of-travel-history/ till 8 p.m. today.

The authorities have reiterated that concealment of travel history or circumvention of screening would coerce the authorities to invoke relevant sections of IPC and stringent action shall be initiated under section 269 (unlawfully or negligently doing something which is likely to spread infection of any dangerous disease to life), section 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of dangerous disease to life), section 271 (knowingly disobeying any quarantine rule) and section 188 (for disobeying any Government order).