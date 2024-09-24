Pulwama CRPF convoy terror attack accused dies of heart attack

One of the key accused in the terror attack at a CRPF convoy in Pulwama five years ago, Bilal Ahmad Kuchey, died of heart attack in a hospital here on Monday night. The 32-year Kuchay of South Kashmir’s Hajibal village was among the 19 persons charge-sheeted by the NIA in the terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives. An explosive-laden car was rammed into the CRPF convoy by a Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist at Lethpora in Pulwama on 14 February 2019.

Officials said that he died in the government medical college here due to a heart attack, adding Kuchey was hospitalised on 17 September after he fell sick in the Kishtwar district jail. He and 18 other accused in the case were charge-sheeted by the NIA on 25 August 2020. He was among the seven accused arrested in the case. Besides him, Shakir Bashir, Insha Jan and Peer Tariq Ahmad Shah are accused of providing logistics and harboured the JeM terrorists in their homes.

The charge sheet was filed under various sections of the Arms Act, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Foreigners Act and the J&K Public Property (Prevention of Damages) Act.

Advertisement

While six terrorists, including three Pakistanis, involved in the terror attack were killed in separate encounters, six more, including JeM founder Masood Azhar are still at large.

According to the NIA, Pulwama attack was the result of a well-planned criminal conspiracy hatched by the Pakistan-based leadership of the terrorist organisation.