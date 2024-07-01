Public safety top priority during floods; all districts must remain on high alert: UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said there has been an unprecedented reduction in the number of districts highly sensitive to flooding.

“Following expert advice, we have successfully minimized flood risks by using the latest technology. Besides, effective inter-departmental coordination has played a crucial role in protecting lives from floods. This year as well, the safety of people should be ensured through better coordination, swift action, and improved management in the event of floods,” he instructed.

CM made these statements while reviewing the ongoing flood management preparations and safety measures with senior officials here on Monday.

CM admitted that in the past seven years, well-planned efforts to find a permanent solution to the longstanding problem of floods, which have caused widespread loss of life and property in the state, have produced positive results.

A total of 24 districts in the state are categorized as highly sensitive to flooding. These include Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Gorakhpur, Basti, Bahraich, Bijnor, Siddharthnagar, Ghazipur, Gonda, Ballia, Deoria, Sitapur, Balrampur, Ayodhya, Mau, Farrukhabad, Shravasti, Budaun, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Sant Kabir Nagar, Pilibhit, and Barabanki.

While Saharanpur, Shamli, Aligarh, Bareilly, Hamirpur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Rampur, Prayagraj, Bulandshahr, Moradabad, Hardoi, Varanasi, Unnao, Lucknow, Shahjahanpur, and Kasganj are considered sensitive.

CM instructed the concerned officials that a sufficient reserve stock should be collected for flood emergencies in highly sensitive and sensitive areas. Adequate lighting and necessary equipment should also be arranged at these sites. The state Jal Shakti Minister and both State Ministers should visit the highly sensitive and sensitive areas, as well as inspect the projects related to flood protection.

He said as per the forecast of the Meteorological Department, there will be sufficient rainfall this year. Maintain vigilance in the districts bordering Nepal and Uttarakhand. Flood bulletins and weather forecasts should be issued regularly for the convenience of the general public and for better management of relief and rescue operations.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister was briefed that ensuring the safety of people and property remains a top priority, and timely preparations have been made for flood protection in 2024. Maintenance work on 37 embankments across 17 highly sensitive districts has been successfully completed. Officers-in-charge and Assistant Engineers have been nominated for all highly sensitive embankments, with continuous inspection and monitoring conducted by regional officers and staff.

The CM was also informed that flood prevention works have been completed through flood projects by identifying the highly sensitive/sensitive places affected by floods in the year 2023. Steering group meetings chaired by District Magistrates have been convened in all 75 districts to address flood-related challenges.

Additionally, 113 wireless centers have been established in flood-affected districts, ensuring continuous operation throughout the flood period.