Public petitions pile up at janata darbar; Jharkhand minister takes up 49 cases

In a renewed effort to bring governance closer to the people, the Jharkhand Congress on Monday organised a janata darbar in Ranchi, where state Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore personally heard 49 public grievances.

The event, held in the presence of Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh, aimed to address citizens’ concerns in real-time.

Advertisement

Speaking during the session, JPCC chief Kamlesh said the initiative was sending a positive message to the public, reassuring them that the government is serious about addressing issues at the grassroots level.

Advertisement

Addressing reporters after the event, Finance Minister Kishore alleged that the Central government has withheld crucial funds for several welfare schemes. “There is negative cooperation from the Centre. It has not released its share in multiple schemes, including old-age pensions, due to which people are being denied their entitlements,” he said.

“Meanwhile, BJP is falsely accusing the state government of failing to disburse funds. The truth is, we won’t tolerate negligence in public service.”

Issuing a stern warning to state officials, Kishore added, “If a task is possible, do it on time. If not, tell the people honestly. Stop making them run in circles. We believe in timely results. The bureaucratic culture inherited from the previous government must change. We are here for the people, and their work must be done without delay.”

Among the 49 cases presented during the Janata Darbar, issues related to electricity, road construction, land disputes, community pond restoration, and the Abua Awas housing scheme were dominant. In several instances, the finance minister directly called officials for clarification and issued immediate instructions for resolution.

A particularly complex case involved a land compensation dispute, where a complainant alleged that the NHAI had awarded compensation to a second wife who lacked legal recognition. Minister Kishore contacted the Ranchi Land Acquisition Officer, who denied jurisdiction over the case. Kishore expressed dissatisfaction with the response, saying, “You could have sought facts from the Circle Officer. This complaint has been pending since February 2024.”

The complainant presented a copy of the application submitted to the acquisition office, contradicting the officer’s claim. The Minister then escalated the matter to the Revenue Secretary, who assured prompt action.

Congress spokesperson Sonal Shanti, who shared details of the day’s proceedings, confirmed that all complaints were recorded and follow-up timelines have been set.