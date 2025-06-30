Psycho killer of truck drivers killed during encounter with UP Police in Baghpat

A man who used to rob truck drivers after killing them brutally was killed during cross-firing with the Special Task Force (STF ) and the district police late Sunday night.

UP Police had earlier announced a reward on the serial killer, Sandeep Lohar, of Rs one lakh.

ADG ( Law and Order ) Amitabh Yash confirmed on Monday that the encounter took place near the Mavikalan area along the Yamuna river in Baghpat district.

He said the deceased criminal, who hailed from Bhaini Maharaj village in Rohtak district of Haryana, used to kill and rob truck drivers on the highway.

Police said Sandeep looted a truck filled with nickel plates worth Rs 4 crore in Panki area of Kanpur on the night of May 15, and since then, he has been absconding, and a bounty of Rs one lakh was declared on him.

Baghpat SP Suraj Kumar Rai said that the STF and the police team reached the Yamuna river bank, where the miscreant Sandeep fired on the policemen. In retaliatory firing, Sandeep was shot in the leg and chest, and he died on the spot.

A pistol, a bike, and cartridges used by the criminal were recovered from the encounter spot.

STF personnel Sunil Kumar was also injured in the encounter and admitted to the hospital for treatment.

There are a total of 16 cases against Sandeep in Haryana and UP, including four of murder. The killer used to rob truck drivers and brutally kill them, so the police have named him ‘the psycho killer’.

Advertisement