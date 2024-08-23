Providing facilities to public not loot but work of welfare state: Jai Ram Thakur

Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur strongly criticized Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s recent statement about preventing the government treasury from being ‘looted for political gain’.

Thakur said on Friday that Sukhu’s remarks are misplaced and questions whether the Chief Minister considers various welfare schemes, such as healthcare under Him Care, free water for rural families, and subsidies for farmers, as forms of loot.

Highlighting several areas where he believes Sukhu’s viewpoint is flawed, he questioned whether schemes like free healthcare, free water for the poor, and subsidies for farmers should be considered misuse of government funds.

He asked if providing subsidized electricity to poor households and discounts on fares for women are also considered loot.

Raising the issue of employment and subsidies, Thakur questioned whether creating job opportunities for youth and providing financial aid to farmers are viewed as improper use of funds.

He accused Sukhu of misunderstanding the role of a welfare state, suggesting that such expenditures are essential and legitimate.

Criticizing the current dispensation for alleged misuse of resources in other areas for unconstitutional appointments, he pointed out the appointment of Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS) and their ministerial-level perks as unnecessary and improper.

He further questioned the large expenditures on office facilities for ministers, the presence of unauthorized police convoys and the need for a large number of advisors in Sukhu’s government.

Thakur expressed disappointment over Sukhu’s avoidance of accountability, particularly regarding employee grievances and extravagant spending.

He accused the Chief Minister of hiding behind ministers when faced with criticism and of attempting to intimidate employees who question the government’s financial practices.