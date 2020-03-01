Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be launching the BJP campaign in West Bengal on Sunday by taking out a pro-Citizenship Amendment Act rally in Kolkata. However, Shah’s visit to Bengal has been met by multiple protests across the city with #GoBackAmitShah trending on Twitter.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) has led protests against BJP leader’s visit. The Indian Express reports, Protests by Left supporters are currently underway at gate number 1 of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, Park Circus and Shyambazar.

Mood of Bengal!

People of Kolkata came out on the street with Black Flag, balloons and Placards in protest of the Amit Shah’s visit to #Kolkata. #GoBackAmitShah pic.twitter.com/QXK7e5XtI9 — CPI(M) WEST BENGAL (@CPIM_WESTBENGAL) March 1, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will kick off the BJP’s campaign for the municipal elections in April across West Bengal which can be seen as the first step towards the assembly polls of 2021. At a rally at Shahid Minar grounds Shah will launch the BJP’s campaign song attacking Trinamool Congress. The title of the song is “Aar Noi Annay” or “No More Injustice”.

The opposition parties in the state, the CPM and Congress have criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allowing the BJP rally at a time when political activities are restricted because of ongoing board exams. The Trinamool Congress leader has also been slammed for failing to condemn the Delhi riots when she met Amit Shah for an Eastern Zonal Council meeting in Bhubaneswar on Friday.