The protesting farmer unions on Thursday rejected the government’s proposal to put the three contentious farm laws on hold for 18 months and set up a committee to discuss the laws.

The central government had put forth the proposal at the tenth round of talks held on Wednesday with the 40 farmers unions’ representatives. The farmers had not given any immediate reply to the proposal saying that they would hold internal discussions first.

In the internal discussion of Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the members decided that they wanted a full repeal of the three farm laws and a legislation for minimum support price (MSP) for which the farmers have been protesting at the Delhi borders for 58 days.

The protesting farmers who have been at the Delhi borders since November 26 have said that the tractor march parade planned on 26 January, Republic Day, will progress as planned. There has been no headway in the talks between the Delhi Police and the farmers’ unions over the march as the farmers have stuck to their demand of holding the march on Delhi’s Outer Ring Road.

The Centre had approached the Supreme Court to stop the tractor rally saying that the rally on Republic Day will ‘embarrass the nation.’ The Court declined to intervene in the matter saying that it is for the Delhi Police to get into the act.

The farmers have assured that their rally will not clash with the Republic Day parade to be held at Rajpath. The farmers have also said that their movement is a ‘people’s movement’ and similar rallies will be held in many other states.

The Supreme Court had put the three farm laws on hold ‘till further order’ and named a committee to discuss the issues.

The farmers have rejected the committee and to take part in these discussions saying that all the four members of the committee have been in support of the farm laws. One member of the committee, Bhupinder Singh Mann, president of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) had recused himself from the committee.