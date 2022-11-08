Fishermen protested in Thangachimadam village, Rameswaram on Tuesday and demanded the immediate release of fishermen and boats seized in Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 15 of the fishermen and their 2 boats who went to sea from Rameswaram on November 5th, creating turmoil among Rameswaram fishermen. Following this, the fishermen of Rameswaram have gone on strike, condemning the Sri Lankan Navy for capturing the fishermen and boats.

They condemned the central state governments for not taking any action to stop the illegal activities of the Sri Lankan Navy.

The fishermen staged a protest at Thangachimadam demanding that the central and state governments fulfill their demands.

A large number of fishermen and fisherwomen participated in the demonstration led by All Fishermen’s Union Secretary Jesuraj and raised slogans demanding the immediate release of the fishermen and boats caught in Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to Union Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar, to take immediate action to release 15 Tamil fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.

In his letter, he also asked Union Minister to take action to release fishermen and 2 boats which have been seized by Sri Lankan Navy.

Sri Lanka Navy on November 5 conducted a special operation in seas north of Talaimannar to chase away Indian poaching trawlers from Sri Lanka’s waters. The operation led to the seizure of 02 Indian trawlers with 15 Indian fishermen, poaching in the island’s waters.

“As an extension of these efforts, the North Central Naval Command mounted a special operation this evening, having spotted a cluster of Indian poaching trawlers in Sri Lanka’s waters, in seas north of Talaimannar. Thus, two (02) Fast Attack Craft of the 4th Fast Attack Flotilla (4 FAF) attached to the Northern Naval Command were deployed for this operation and it led to the seizure of 02 Indian poaching trawlers that continued to remain in the island’s waters, with 15 Indian fishers,” read a statement from Sri Lankan Navy.

The seized trawlers together with Indian fishermen are being brought to Talaimannar and they will be handed over to the Mannar Fisheries officials for onward legal proceedings, it added.

Fishermen were fishing in the Gulf of Mannar between Dhanushkodi and Thalaimannar at night when the Sri Lankan navy came to the area claiming to have crossed the border.

The arrested fishermen and boats are being taken to Thalaimannar Naval Camp for questioning. This has created turmoil among Rameswaram fishermen.