Property sold by Vikas Dubey’s wife sealed on court order

The Kanpur administration has sealed a hosiery factory that was sold by slain gangster Vikas Dubey’s wife Richa Dubey to one Girish Dayal.

The hosiery factory with an area of 185 square meter is located in Shastri Nagar Mattaia Purwa. It was sealed by tehsildar Bilhaur Laxmi Narain Bajpai.

The property was bought by a Shastri Nagar resident Girish Dayal in the year 2012 from gangster Vikas Dubey’s wife Richa Dubey.

After investigation, the administration found that Vikas Dubey had bought the property in the name of Richa Dubey. In this matter, Girish Dayal had moved the Allahabad High Court, but the court ordered Kanpur district magistrate to seal the property.

Following the court orders, the factory has been sealed.

Tehsildar Laxmi Narain Bajpai said the confiscation action has been taken against the property acquired illegally by Vikas Dubey and his associates, the main accused in the Bikru case.

“The estimated value of the property is around Rs 96.37 lakh,” he further said.

Factory owner Girish Dayal meanwhile said that he had bought the property after seeing the chain deed.

“Due to the sudden closure of the factory, all employees will go jobless and face hardships,” Dayal said.

It may be recalled that on July 3, 2020, a police team that had gone to the house of Vikas Dubey in the Bikru village of the district for a raid, was attacked by him and his aides.

Eight policemen, including the then Circle Officer of Bilhaur, Devendra Mishra, were killed by Dubey and his aides in the attack.

Later, the police in back-to-back encounters, had killed six accused including Vikas Dubey and his five alleged aides.

More than 50 accused, including station in-charge of Chaubepur Vinay Tiwari and beat in-charge K.K. Sharma, are in jail.