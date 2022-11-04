Property of jailed separatist Shabir Shah attached by ED

Acting tough against the jailed Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Friday, attached his Srinagar’s immovable property.

Shah is accused of fueling unrest in the Kashmir valley.

ED tweeted, “ED has provisionally attached an immovable property situated at Barzulla, Srinagar of value of Rs. 21.80 lakhs in the name of Shabir Ahmad Shah S/o Gulam Mohd. Shah under PMLA. Investigations revealed that Shabir Shah was actively involved in activities of fuelling unrest in Kashmir Valley.”

It is worth mentioning that Shah was arrested in 2017 and is currently lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

The ED had earlier attached property of another pro-Pakistan separatist and leader of banned Dukhtran-e-Millat Aasiya Andrabi.

Property of a prominent Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali was also attached some time ago on the charges of terror funding and money laundering.

The J&K Police has also attached property of several persons accused of providing shelter to Pakistani and local terrorists.