Property of 5 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists seized by J-K police

In a significant step towards dismantling terror networks and preventing resurgence of militancy, the Jammu and Kashmir police has seized immovable properties of five Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorists in Gool area of Ramban district, police said on Friday.

The action was taken under the orders of SDPO Gool, prohibiting any transfer, lease, disposal, or alteration of the properties without prior approval from law enforcement authorities.

The properties belong to terrorists who had exfiltrated to Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK) and were attempting to sell their assets to fund militant activities in the region.

The police identified these terrorists as; Saraj Din (48 years), Mohammad Ashraf (50 years), Reyaz Ahmed (45 years), Mushtaq Ahmed (47 years) and Farooq Ahmed (46 years).

They had crossed over to PoJK to receive arms training and participate in terror activities against the Indian state. Intelligence reports suggested that they were attempting to sell their immovable properties in J&K, with the proceeds intended to finance terrorist activities and lure local youth into militancy.

The seizure order, issued by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Gool, imposes restrictions on these properties, preventing their sale, lease, or any form of transaction without explicit permission from the J&K Police or designated authorities.

This step is part of the government’s counter-terrorism strategy to curb funding sources for terrorism and deter local recruitment into military ranks.

This move has multiple strategic benefits as the seizure cuts off a potential source of terror funding that could have been used to revive Hizbul Mujahideen’s influence in the region.

Families of the individuals involved now face legal and financial constraints, discouraging them from providing indirect support to militant activities and the action serves as a warning to individuals with extremist leanings, discouraging them from aiding or abetting terrorism.

By restricting financial incentives for terror groups, the move weakens their ability to manipulate and recruit vulnerable youth, said the police spokesman.

The J&K administration has been proactively cracking down on terror funding, OGW networks, and exfiltrated terrorists under stringent laws. Similar actions in recent years have significantly weakened the terror ecosystem by blocking financial inflows, neutralizing OGW support, and dismantling sleeper cells.

This latest action aligns with the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and reinforces its commitment to ensuring peace and stability in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, said the police spokesman.

The J&K Police and security forces continue to appeal to misguided youth to shun militancy and join the mainstream. With a shrinking support network, lack of funding, and increased surveillance, the survival of militant outfits is becoming increasingly difficult.

The government’s rehabilitation policies provide opportunities for those willing to surrender and reintegrate into society.

Security forces remain committed to ensuring long-term peace, stability, and development in Jammu & Kashmir, while taking firm action against those trying to destabilize the region, the spokesman added.