Propaganda that LDF Govt and party compromising with Sangh Parivar should be countered politically: CPM Central Committee

The CPI-M Central Committee (CC) has instructed to politically counter the campaign that the LDF Government and the party are making peace with the Sangh Parivar in Kerala.

The CPI-M Central Committee, now in session in New Delhi, asked the party committees to counter this propaganda by pointing out the Centre’s alleged discriminatory attitude towards Kerala and its various moves to put the state government under pressure.

The proposal is for a political campaign against the Centre’s policy of using the Governor to put even the universities in crisis and the policy of not providing funds for disaster relief.

Advertisement

The central leadership of the CPM also stated that the move to create an impression that the party is making peace with Hindutva forces should have been strongly opposed from the beginning.

It is learnt that the allegations raised by PV Anwar, MLA, were not discussed in the Central Committee meeting. However, the complaints raised by the allies including the CPI were brought to the attention of the Central leaders by the state leadership.

Meanwhile, the CPM Central Committee on Sunday decided to appoint senior leader and former party General Secretary Prakash Karat as interim coordinator of the Polit Bureau and the Central Committee.

The CPM Central Committee took this decision in the wake of the incumbent national General Secretary Sitaram Yechury’s death.

Karat will continue as a coordinator of the Polit Bureau and Central Committee until the 24th party congress scheduled to be held in Madurai in April 2025. The new general secretary will be elected at the party congress.