Corruption, arrogance of leaders led to Lok Sabha poll defeat: CPM Central Committee

The CPI-M Central Committee, the highest decision-making body of the party, after evaluating the Lok Sabha election results in Kerala, has observed that growing instances of corruption and arrogance among its leaders led to the party’s debacle in the polls.

The review report reportedly said that the dictatorial behaviour of leaders, right from local committee members to the top brass, has cost the party dearly in the LS polls.

The report noted that arrogant behaviour by party cadres at all levels is driving people away from the party, and stressed the importance of rectifying these wrong trends and behaviours through a systematic and planned approach.

Advertisement

“Instances of arrogant behaviour of cadres from top to bottom are alienating people from the party. The importance of rectification to eliminate wrong trends and behaviour must be undertaken in a planned manner,” the review report said.

Among a section of leaders, there is a reluctance to listen to the people, to not give them access when needed, thereby sending out a general impression of being non-approachable, the report reportedly said.

The report noted the growing instances of corruption at the panchayats, cooperative institutions, and at various other levels and stressed the importance of rectifying these wrong trends and behaviours through a systematic and planned approach.

Dwelling on the erosion of the CPI-M votes to the BJP, the review report said: “A disturbing feature of the election results is the erosion of our traditional base in several constituencies to the BJP. While the main reason for the success of the BJP in Thrissur is the vote it got from the Congress base and a section of the Christians, it is a fact that some of our voting base has gone to the BJP in several places.”

The review report also says that the basic vote of the party went to the BJP in Attingal and Alappuzha.

With regard to West Bengal, the report said that while the selection of candidates was good, it did not have the desired effect because of the weak organisational structure. “The state committee review notes that there were no polling agents in 12-14% of booths. This points to the weak state of party organisation. There are many areas where there has been no party in existence for a long time.”

The report further says that the organisation has been gripped by huge weaknesses at the national level. This is evident in Tamil Nadu, where the CPI-M won two seats, the report says.