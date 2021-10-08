Prominent leaders of G-23 and Kanhaiya Kumar among Congress star campaigners’

The Congress has presented a list of star campaigners for the byelections, which includes some of the G-23’s most prominent leaders as well as Kanhaiya Kumar, who recently joined the party.

Anand Sharma, a Himachal Pradesh native, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former Haryana Chief Minister, and Raj Babbar are the three G-23 members who have been added to the list.

Apart from them, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel are on the list, along with Sachin Pilot and Navjot Singh Sidhu, sources said, adding that Ashok Gehlot is not included because he is in charge of the Rajasthan polls.

The Congress is slated to hold a CWC meeting this month and ahead of the meet, the party has tried to reach out to the dissenters, who have demanded the meeting of the highest decision-making body of the party.

Former Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad had written for an early meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC). Azad in his letter had pointed out the need for a permanent president and to discuss party affairs in the present scenario. He had reiterated his demand for organisational elections in the party.

Kapil Sibal, a senior Congressman, had launched an attack on Rahul Gandhi, questioning who in the party was making decisions. The party leaders’ desire for organisational elections, he claimed, had not been met. Sibal had stated at a news conference in New Delhi, “Our party has no president, so we don’t know who makes all of the choices. We both know and don’t know.”

On October 30, bypolls will be held in 15 states and union territories, including Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, and West Bengal, with results expected on November 2.

(With IANS inputs)