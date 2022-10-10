Programme to focus on impactful EV solutions for automobile industry

MG Motor India and its consortium members have launched the fourth season of the Developer Program & Grant (MGDP) to focus on impactful Electric Vehicle (EV) solutions for the industry and users. The programme will provide an opportunity to learn, develop, and provide solutions for the automobile industry.

Electric vehicles are taking centre-stage and, therefore, in line with the theme “Electric Mobility Innovate for India,” this year’s MG Developer Program will focus on expanding the innovation platform for startups, developers, and innovators.

Speaking on the latest season of MGDP, Rajeev Chaba, President, and Managing Director of MG Motor India, said MGDP Season 4 aims to facilitate a positive change in the industry by creating a space for EV innovators from across the country to collaborate and develop novel solutions.

Talking about the launch, Deepak Bagla, Managing Director & CEO of Invest India, said, “Innovation and technology are essential to any industry’s growth, which is also true in the case of the mobility industry.”

This event attracted an array of industry thought leaders. Key among the notable attendees were Astha Grover, Head of Startup India, Anant Nahata, Managing Director of Exicom; Dr BK Panigrahi, Head of the Department of Electrical Engineering, Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART), IIT Delhi; Mahua Acharya, MD, and CEO – Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL); Rakesh Verma, Chairman of MapMyIndia; Dr Rashi Gupta, Founder, and Managing Director of Vision Mechatronics Private Ltd; Sandeep Bangia, Chief Operating Officer of Electric Mobility, Jio-bp (Reliance BP Mobility Limited) and Sanjay Aggarwal, President of Fortum India.