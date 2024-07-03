Professor son kills father for refusing to repay his debt

A professor of a private law university here allegedly stabbed to death his septuagenarian father in an apartment in Mancheswar police station area in the city for refusing to repay the loan incurred by him, police said on Wednesday.

The assailant, identified as Anirudha Choudhury, in a sudden fit of rage inflicted multiple wounds on his father Sunil Choudhury, a retired official of State-run NALCO, a central public sector enterprise. The septuagenarian victim was rushed to the hospital, where he was received dead, police said.

The assailant, who has been arrested, was reportedly undergoing depression as he had borrowed heavily. He was insisting his father repay the money borrowed by him. However his father refused to do so. That provoked the professor-son to kill his father, police added.

The assailant is being interrogated. Preliminary investigation found that Anirudha was debt-ridden. Loan burden and squabble with father over the repayment issue resulted in the brutal murder. However further inquiry is in progress to elicit further clues of the crime, police added.