Prof Ved Prakash Nanda passes away in US, PM offers condolences

Professor Ved Prakash Nanda, a prominent member of the Indian diaspora in the USA, passed away on Monday.

Nanda was awarded with Padma Bhushan in 2018 for his contributions to literature and education. He was a professor of International Law at the prestigious University of Denver, Colorado.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to the family members of Nanda, saying he was a prominent and distinguished member of the Indian diaspora and was passionate about strong India-USA relations.

“Deeply saddened by the passing away of Professor Ved Prakash Nanda Ji, a distinguished academic whose contributions to the legal field are invaluable. His work highlights his strong commitment to legal education. He was also a prominent member of the Indian diaspora in USA and was passionate about strong India-USA relations. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti,” PM Modi wrote on ‘X’.

Nanda has also served as Vice President of the American Society of International Law. Beyond academia, Prof Nanda played pivotal roles in the Indian diaspora in the USA for over four decades. His advocacy for strong India-USA relations spanned three decades, contributing significantly to diplomatic ties between the two nations.