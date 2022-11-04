Problems piling up in J&K, solve them: Congress leader to BJP

J&K Congress Working President Raman Bhalla on Friday castigated BJP Government for “indulging in dirty politics” instead of concentrating on governance and public issues.

It is time the government solved the piled up problems faced by the people, Bhalla said while interacting with District President Samba, Sarpanchs and Block Presidents.

Bhalla said that the BJP Government took off with anti-people, especially anti-youth policies, which have boomeranged as a result of which the “insensitive dispensation was now resorting to vitiating the atmosphere to divert attention of people from real issues”. He said the people are totally disillusioned as the administration has impacted the deliverance at the grass roots level.

He alleged that poor governance has rendered the administration completely paralyzed. He exhorted the administration to wake up from deep slumber and attend to the public issues. He claimed that “today democracy in the union territory is facing onslaught from no other than the ruling party itself. He expressed utter disappointment over BJP’s lip service regarding burning issues of J&K and termed their governance as futile exercise to reach out to the common people and address public issues. He said BJP government is turning a blind eye towards the apprehensions and concerns of people of J&K, especially Jammu region”.

Taking a dig at the government, Bhalla claimed that BJP regime has antagonized all sections of people whether it is the youth, government employees, women or even children.