Probe ordered after 70-yr-old is accused of gang-rape in UP

Inspector General of Police (Prayagraj range), Rakesh Singh, has ordered a probe into a case in which a 70-year-old man has been booked for gang-rape along with four others.

The IG has asked SP (Pratapgarh) to conduct a detailed probe into the incident.

The police claimed that the father of the victim had lodged an FIR with Kunda police against five persons, including the 70-year-old man, under the relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act, accusing them of keeping his minor daughter captive for around 15 days and raping her repeatedly at different locations.

The father told the police that a youth from Kunda, who studied with his daughter at a local coaching centre, had taken her out on July 11 and offered her tea laced with sedatives.

The father further alleged that when his daughter became unconscious, she was gang-raped.

He also claimed that not only the youth, but his brother and three others, including the elderly man, had raped his daughter repeatedly at separate locations and then freed her on July 26.

The victim’s father alleged that the accused had threatened him of dire consequences if he dared to report the matter to the police.

He also accused local police of registering a fake case of goat theft against him at the behest of the accused.

IG Rakesh Singh said: “SP (Pratapgarh) has been directed to conduct a detailed probe into the incident.”

He added that senior police personnel would probe the charges and take action accordingly.