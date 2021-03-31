Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has decided to visit Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of poll-bound Kerala again this weekend after she received a good response during her poll campaign in the state.

According to her original plan, she was to spend two days, Tuesday and Wednesday in Kerala, but a good show on Tuesday made her agree to come again on Saturday, say the party sources.

Kerala goes to polls on April 6.

On account of the huge reception she received on her roadshows on Tuesday, all her planned programmes went haywire and she was unable to take part in all the election meetings at Nemom, where the Congress has fielded its star candidate, Lok Sabha member and son of K Karunakaran, K Muraleedharan, who is taking on former state BJP president Kummanam Rajasekheran.

Incidentally, Nemom is the only seat that the BJP managed to win in the 140-member Kerala Assembly in the 2016 Assembly polls. Then the seat was contested by an ally of the Congress-led UDF and the candidate managed to win just around 13,000 votes. Following the dismal show, the CPI-M has been attacking the Congress saying that it was due to a secret deal between the Congress and the BJP.

On Tuesday evening, Priyanka was scheduled to conduct a roadshow in Nemom but due to her late arrival from Kollam, the Nemom leg was cancelled, leaving Muraleedharan perplexed who expressed his displeasure.

Following this, the senior Congress leaders took up the issue with Priyanka and she delayed her Wednesday’s trip to Kochi by half-an-hour and met Muraleedharan at the hotel. She promised him and the party candidate at Kazhakootam in the state capital, SS Lal, a medical professional who worked with the WHO, said that she will return on Saturday.

Priyanka on Tuesday created a huge impact in the districts like Alappuzha, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram and on Wednesday she is drawing huge crowds in Thrissur.

Incidentally, it has been the brother-sister duo of Rahul and Priyanka, who have turned out to be the star campaigners for the Congress-led UDF.

