Priyanka supports anti-incumbency tradition in Himachal Pradesh

Favouring the anti-incumbency tradition in Himachal Pradesh, AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi said that it helps in keeping the politicians grounded.

Addressing a rally in Mandi on Monday ahead of the the state assembly elections, the Congress leader made an appeal to the people to keep up to the tradition, as Himachal Pradesh is a land of customs and traditions.

Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh are due on 12 November.

Taking a dig at BJP’s slogan of changing tradition in Himachal Pradesh, she sought to know what the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Government had done that the people of Mandi and the state should break the tradition to vote for it.

The people are weighed down heavily under inflation, unemployment, she said, adding that Congress will provide an assistance of Rs 1,500 per women, Old Pension Scheme for the employees, one lakh jobs for the youth and 272 English medium schools in the state as soon as the party comes to power in the state.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Gandhi visited ‘Baba Boothnath’ temple in Mandi and sought blessings.