Priyanka pens emotional note for Rahul over his poll victory

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday penned an emotional note about her brother Rahul Gandhi on his victory in the Lok Sabha polls.

In the social media post, she praised Rahul for winning both the seats of Rae Bareli and Wayanad as well as the improvement in the party’s position in the Lok Sabha elections.

Priyanka said despite his conviction being doubted and lies being heavily propagated against him, Rahul never backed down and kept fighting for the truth. Describing him as the bravest, Priyanka further wrote, Rahul Gandhi fought the battle with love, truth and kindness.

“You kept standing, no matter what they said and did to you…you never backed down whatever the odds, never stopped believing however much they doubted your conviction, you never stopped fighting for the truth despite the overwhelming propaganda of lies they spread, and you never allowed anger and hatred to overcome you, even when they gifted it to you every day. You fought with love, truth and kindness in your heart. Those who could not see you, see you now, but some of us have always seen and known you to be the bravest of all. @RahulGandhi, I am proud to be your sister,” she said.

Rahul Gandhi won both Rae Bareli and Wayanad constituencies by huge margins. In Rae Bareli, he won the seat by defeating BJP’s Dinesh Pratap Singh by a margin of 3,90,030 votes. In Wayanad, he defeated Communist Party of India-Marxist candidate Annie Raja by 3,64,422 votes.