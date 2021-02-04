Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress General Secretary, on Thursday met the family of Navneet Singh at his residence in Dibdiba village in Vilaspur tehsil, Uttar Pradesh.

Navneet Singh died in an accident during the tractor parade on the Republic Day near the ITO in central Delhi.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reached the residence of the deceased farmer in the afternoon and attended the ‘Antim Ardas’ (prayer meeting) and offered her condolences and paid floral tributes.

Priyanka sat in the women’s enclosure where she interacted with the female family members.

Later, addressing the gathering, Priyanka said that the martyrdom of Navneet would not go in vain.

“The whole nation is with you. Everyone knows that farmers are being wronged. To term farmers as terrorists is unacceptable,” she said.

Priyanka was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, senior party leader Jitin Prasada, Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV and others.

While on her way to Navneet’s residence, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had a narrow escape when several vehicles of her convoy got involved in an accident on Thursday near Garh Mukteshwar.

The accident happened when four cars belonging to her cavalcade bumped into each other on National Highway-9 in Hapur district while the convoy was moving towards Rampur, though no one was injured, informed Congress sources.

Samajwadi Party leader Ram Govind Chaudhary and Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary were among the other prominent political leaders who were present there.

Interestingly, the family members repeatedly said that it was not a political event but a prayer meeting.

(With IANS inputs)