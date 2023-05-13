Priyanka Gandhi visits famous Hanuman temple in Shimla

The prayers of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi seem to have been answered by Lord Hanuman. She offered morning prayer at the famous Jakhoo temple on Saturday morning, even before the Karnataka poll verdict turned in favour of her party.

Offering her prayers, she spent around 15 minutes in the temple and offered ‘Aarti’.

Later sharing her photos on social media, she stated: “Offered prayers at the Jakhu Hanuman Temple in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh and prayed for the happiness, prosperity and peace of the people of the country and Karnataka. May Maruti Nandan bless you all. Jai Bajaranga Bali ! “

The Congress leader was seen clad in Indian traditional dress with the dupatta draped on her head. She along with her mother and former Congress President Sonia Gandhi is on a private visit to Shimla. They arrived here on Friday.

She and her mother are staying at Priyanka’s house at Charabara in the outskirts of Shimla. Later in the evening, she took a stroll on the historic Ridge and the Mall. She was accompanied by State Congress President Pratibha Singh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and other Cabinet ministers.

This was a rare sight for the locals and tourists alike to witness Priyanka Gandhi’s public appearance, walking on the Mall and waving at the bystanders.

Priyanka has in the past made many private visits to Shimla, which she restricted to her house only and had never made such a public appearance in the last many years.

Elated with the huge win of Congress in Karnataka polls and also the recent Shimla Municipal Corporation’s impressive victory of her party, Priyanka Gandhi was full of smiles.

She visited Maria Brothers, an antique book store that sells rare books and maps on the Mall and evinced keen interest. The frenzied crowd of locals and tourists reached out to her to shake hands with her and even clicked selfies to which she readily agreed.