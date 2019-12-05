Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be discussing the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh with the strategy committee in view of the gruesome incident of a rape survivor being set ablaze in Unnao.

A woman, who had survived a brutal gangrape earlier in March, was on Thursday assaulted and set ablaze by five men accused in the case in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district when she was on her way to a local court for a hearing on the matter.

The men took her outside her village and into the fields and doused her in petrol before setting her on fire.

After being informed by the locals of the gruesome incident, Police rushed to the spot and the woman was admitted to a nearby government hospital. She was later referred to a Lucknow hospital as her condition worsened.

Earlier she hit out at the UP government and accused it of lying about the law and order situation in the state.

“Yesterday the Union Home Minister and the Chief Minister of UP lied about the law and order situation in the state. Seeing such incidents every day makes one angry. BJP leaders should also stop with the fake propaganda now,” she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Priyanka is visiting Lucknow on Friday for a two-day session when she will chalk out a plan for mass agitation in the state, said a party leader.

As per a member of the Congress strategy committee, the prime agenda of the meeting is how to take on the state government on the issue of law and order. For this, all the frontal organisations have been called apart from the office bearers of the state unit.

According to the detailed programme released by the AICC, Priyanka Gandhi will be reaching Lucknow on Friday and will be heading for back to back meetings with different people in the state. She will also meet the state office bearers on Saturday.

After a revolt by some senior party leaders in the state followed by their expulsion, this is going to be the first visit of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the state.

As per the sources of IANS, she is also expected to participate in a seminar organised to mark the death anniversary of BR Ambedkar on December 6.

She will also be meeting party leaders who had attended the three-day session in Rae Bareli in October. She will also make an overall assessment of the works assigned to different leaders during the workshop.

The UP Congress has set up a volunteer force to contribute to various activities to mobilise people to participate in the event.