Priyanka Gandhi tests positive for Covid for second time

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday informed that she has tested positive for Covid infection for the second time in two months.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, she said: “Tested positive for Covid (again!) today. Will be isolating at home and following all protocols.”

Besides, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has also suffered illness and due to this, his visit to Rajasthan’s Alwar has been cancelled. He was scheduled to attend the party’s ‘Netratv Sankalp Shivir’ there.

Apart from the, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge also tested positive.

“I have tested positive for #COVID19. I request those who came in contact with me recently to take care,” Kharge had tweeted.