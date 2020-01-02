Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the imposition of Article 144 in his constituency Varanasi.

Article 144 was imposed in the wake of protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizen.

Tagging a media report, Priyanka tweeted, “On 359 out of 365 days in the year 2019, Section 144 was imposed in Varanasi town, the PM’s own constituency and he has the gall to say that people have nothing to fear?”

PM Narendra Modi had claimed that no one should fear from CAA as no one’s citizenship will be taken away through this Act.

However, violent protests took place in different parts of the country especially in Uttar Pradesh due to which the administration had to impose Article 144 at many such places.