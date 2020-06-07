Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday hits out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the teachers’ recruitment issue in the state.

“The future of the youth is tormented, and this has raised the question mark on the whole system,” she said.

“The Government should bring out all the facts related to discrepancies so that efforts of the youth do not go waste, and derive a new recruitment mechanism,” she added.

Recently the news of many candidates getting into the recruitment process through illegal means has come out.

The Allahabad High Court last week had stayed the recruitment process of 69,000 assistant basic teachers in the state. Further, the court had fixed July 12 for the further hearing of the matter.

Justice Alok Mathur’s order came on dozens of writ petitions that raised questions on the process.

The court directed the petitioners to submit their objections regarding the answer sheets to the state government within a week. The government will then refer the same to the University Grants Commission to decide on the objections.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on May 6, had welcomed a High Court order that approved the state government’s decision to keep higher cut-off marks for recruitment of 69,000 teachers in primary schools of the state.

He had congratulated all successful candidates and asked them to contribute to the state education system in the coming years.