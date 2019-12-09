Hitting out at the centre over reports that there would be a significant cut in the school education budget for 2019-20, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday accused the Narendra Modi-led BJP government of benefitting its rich people.

Taking it to Twitter, Priyanka said, “The BJP government forgives loans of Rs 5.5 lakh crore of its rich friends. Gives away six airports to its rich friends but, the school education budget is getting cut by Rs 3,000 crore. Means big people eat rasgullas, but in mid-day meal, government school children will get salt and roti.”

Priyanka Gandhi took the reference of a report in which it was stated that the Modi government is likely to slash the school education budget by Rs 3000 crore citing funds crunch.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also attacked the government over the report saying that it is clear that the government focuses more on its own propaganda than on education.