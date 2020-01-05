Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday extended her support and demanded release for the Dalit leader Chandrashekhar Azad, who is in jail for anti-CAA protest in Delhi.

She also slammed the government for keeping Azad in jail and demanded that he should be shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after his health deteriorated in jail.

Azad who hails from Saharanpur and considered as an influential personality in Dalits was detained from Jama Masjid where he was protesting against CAA, even after denial of permission for protests from the authority.

“The government’s policy of oppressing all expressions of dissent and protest has reached the point of cowardice. The lack of basic humanity in their actions is shameful,” said Priyanka in a tweet.

“There are absolutely no grounds to keep Chandrashekhar in jail, let alone to deny him medical treatment if he is unwell. He should be sent to AIIMS to be treated immediately,” she added.

It is to be noted that Priyanka has been active in Uttar Pradesh to meet families of those who were injured or killed during the violent protests.

“Priyankaji has made considerable impact in the state while taking up the cause of the oppressed and has been meeting the victims, the kind of ill-treatment the government has meted out to the Dalits and minorities, the way they have dealt with Chandrashekhar Azad case is unacceptable,” Congress leader Jitin Prasada was quoted saying by IANS.

The Bhim Army claimed on Saturday that its jailed chief Chandrashekhar Azad was unwell and needed immediate medical care. A senior jail official, however, denied the claim, saying Azad was “absolutely fine” and no such issue had come to their notice during routine medical check-ups by the official jail doctor.

Chandrashekhar Azad’s personal doctor Harjeet Singh Bhatti claimed that the Bhim Army chief suffers from a disease that requires biweekly phlebotomy, a “procedure to remove extra red blood cells from the blood to treat certain blood disorders”.