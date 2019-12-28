The office of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress General Secretary, has lodged a complaint with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), addressed to CRPF IG Pradeep Kumar Singh, regarding an alleged breach of protocol by the UP Police in the state capital Lucknow on Saturday.

The letter has been sent by Sandeep Singh, an aide at Priyanka Gandhi’s office.

“Circle Officer of the Hazratganj Abhay Mishra entered without prior permission the premises at 8.45 a.m, where Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the protectee, was staying. He entered into a verbal duel with the CRPF personnel, in-charge of the protectee’s security, mere five meters away from her room.

“He shouted at the CRPF personnel and demanded information on the protectee’s schedule, already provided to the authorities on Friday. He accused them of withholding information and threatened that he would not provide any security cover and would not allow her to take even two steps out of the premises,” Sandeep Singh wrote in the complaint, terming Mishra’s behaviour unprofessional, unlawful, and incorrect.

The police later, reportedly, blocked her movement when she was on her way to visit the house of retired IPS officer SR Darapuri who was arrested for opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Gandhi accused Lucknow police personnel of grabbing her neck and pushing her to the ground while trying to prevent her from visiting the house of 76-year-old Darapuri at Sector 18, Indiranagar.

“The UP police stopped me while I was going to meet Darapuriji’s family. They grabbed me by the neck and manhandled me. They then surrounded me while I was going on a party worker’s two-wheeler, after which I walked to reach there,” news agency ANI quoted Priyanka Gandhi as saying.

The official Twitter handle of Congress shared the video of the alleged incident.