Priyanka calls Telangana CM KCR a new feudal lord

Accusing Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of ruling like his fiefdom, AICC general secretary on Monday alleged that only those belonging to the ruling party were getting water, funds and jobs in the state.

As the campaign in Karnataka came to an end, Priyanka Gandhi made a brief stopover at Hyderabad to address a Congress rally in Saroornagar targetting primarily the students, youths and the unemployed before flying back to Delhi.

Gandhi’s visit to Telangana has prompted speculation that she will be given the responsibility to oversee Telangana and she might even contest Lok Sabha elections from Medak Parliamentary seat like her grandmother Indira Gandhi did in 1980. In fact, the PCC chief A Revanth Reddy has time and again reminded the crowd that she is the granddaughter of Indiramma and daughter of Sonia amma who had granted separate statehood to Telangana.

Gandhi has been taking increasing responsibility in Telangana Congress and when veteran Congress leaders had rebelled against incumbent PCC president A Revanth Reddy, it was Priyanjka Gandhi who intervened and sent Manikrao Thakare to soothe the ruffled feathers.

At today’s Yuva Sangharshana Sabha at Saroornagar stadium Telangana Congress announced the Hyderabad Youth Declaration, promising to fill up the two lakh vacant posts and initiate pensions for the families of the Telangana martyrs. Gandhi attacked the BRS saying that K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family “have made the state their fiefdom (jagirs) and they are the new feudal lords (jagirdars).”

“Only those who are members of the ruling party are getting water and they are the ones who get the funds. The jobs are only going to those who are close to them and their friends,” said Gandhi.

She slammed the state government for the TSPSC paper leak and wondered why the government did not take any action against the culprits.

Although the entire PCC leadership was present on the dais, it was the current state president A Revanth Reddy and Dansari Anasuya, the MLA from Mulugu drew most of the cheers despite being the newcomers in the party.