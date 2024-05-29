Priyanka accuses Modi of grabbing power through polarisation

Priyanka Gandhi accused the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of grabbing power through the Hindu-Muslim divide.

Addressing a public rally at Kullu and Sundernagar on Wednesday in support of party candidate from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat Vikramaditya Singh, the Congress national general secretary alleged that Modi abandoned Himachal Pradesh, the state he calls his second home, at the time of the worst disaster last Monsoon.

Pointing out that the BJP calls itself the largest political party in the world; she wondered how the party that has become the richest party in the world in just five years could claim that there is no corruption.

Advertisement

The people of the country vaccinated against COVID-19 are dying. The BJP had taken a Rs 52 crore donation from its manufacturer, she said.

The BJP harps on passing the women’s reservation Bill while it would be implemented only after 10 years, she said.

She accused the BJP government of harming the tourism industry and small businesses in the state through demonetisation and the GST.

Challenging Modi to contest elections on public issues, she said, “If you (Modi) have the courage, contest elections on issues like inflation, unemployment, farmer problems, atrocities against women and other people-centric issues.”

Slamming the prime minister’s policies, she said his government has stalled employment due to which unemployment is the highest in 45 years in the country. “Modi’s billionaire friends are thriving while the common man is suffering. The loans of these billionaire friends are being waived off, while no loan waiver was provided to the farmers,” she said.

She said if the INDIA bloc comes to power, it would double the honorarium of the Anganwadi, midday meal workers and ASHA workers and also the women of Himachal will be given Rs 10,000 including Rs 8,500 under Nari Nayay Yojna as promised by Congress party in its manifesto, in addition to Rs 1500 being given by the state government.

The horticulture sector in the state is suffering, she said, adding that the apple crops get damaged due to inclement weather conditions and the farmers and apple growers are not compensated for their losses. “We will bring about a law to help the farmers. Tourism that has huge potential in the state will be promoted at a large scale,” she asserted.

“Skill training programmes will be launched for the youth so as to equip them with expertise to enable them to get jobs in factories and various industries,” she said, adding that the Himachal government has created a start-up fund and a similar fund of Rs 5,000 will be created by India Bloc if it forms government at the centre.

Appealing to the public to vote for Vikramaditya Singh she said he would stand with the people of the constituency and fulfil his duty with full dedication as always.