Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the Visva-Bharati University centenary celebrations through video conferencing.

“It is a matter of pride for every Indian to be 100 years of Vishwabharati. It is also a privilege for me that on this day I am getting an opportunity to remember the virtue of this taphobhoomi,” PM said.

“Vishwabharati is a true embodiment of Gurudev’s contemplation, vision and hard work for Mother Bharati. For India, the dream that Gurudev had dreamed of, it is a kind of adorable place to give continuous energy to the country to embody that dream,” PM Modi said.

“The work of Gramodaya of Visva Bharati has always been admirable. The yoga department that you started in 2015 is also growing in popularity. Your university campus is an example of both study and life together with nature,” he said.

“India is playing a huge role in the world for environmental protection through the International Solar Alliances. India is the only major country in the world which is moving fast on the right track to meet the Paris Accord’s environmental goals,” he added.

“When we talk of freedom struggle, the idea of ​​19-20 century comes directly in our mind. But it is also a fact that the foundation of these movements was laid long ago. The independence movement of India got energy from many movements that had been going on since centuries,” PM said.

“The Bhakti movement strengthened the spiritual and cultural unity of India. Our saints, Mahants, Acharyas tried to keep the consciousness of the nation awake in every region of India, east-west-north-south, in every direction,” he added.

“We were united by the Bhakti movement, the Gyan movement gave intellectual strength and the Karma movement gave us the courage and courage of our fight. These movements, which took place during a period of hundreds of years, had become a unique example of sacrifice, penance and sacrifice,” PM said.

“The stream of contemplation of India from Vedas to Vivekananda was also vocal in Gurudev’s contemplation of nationalism and this stream was not introverted. She was not going to keep India separate from other countries of the world,” PM Modi said.

“His vision was that the world should benefit from what is best in India and that what is good in the world, India should also learn from it. See the name of your university: Visva-Bharati. Coordination with Maa Bharati and Vishwa,” he said.