Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared a tweet urging people to eat healthily and also to have a look at the Ayush Ministry protocol and make it a part of their lives.

The tweet reads, “I urge you to have a look at the Ayush Ministry protocol, make it a part of your lives and share it with others. Let’s keep the focus on being healthy. After all, good health is the harbinger of happiness.”

I urge you to have a look at the Ayush Ministry protocol, make it a part of your lives and share it with others. Let's keep the focus on being healthy. After all, good health is the harbinger of happiness. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2020

India reported over 1,300 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday after the number of hotspots of the disease increased in the country. The Health Ministry said on Tuesday underlining that it is implementing rigorous contact tracing and cluster containment strategies.

Addressing the daily press conference on the COVID-19 situation, Joint Secretary of Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said 227 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours attributing the increase to “lack of people’s support and delay in timely detection” of the cases.